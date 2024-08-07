Business

    • Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps

    A sign shows an apartment for rent in the Montreal borough of Lasalle on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) A sign shows an apartment for rent in the Montreal borough of Lasalle on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    A new report says rents are still rising in Canada, but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed.

    The data from Rentals.ca and Urbanation says asking rents for all residential property types averaged $2,201 in July, up 5.9 per cent from last year.

    The report says the year-over-year increase is the slowest rise over the previous 31 months, while in more recent years, growth has often topped 10 per cent.

    However, some markets are still seeing big jumps from last year, even as others see some declines.

    Vancouver saw a roughly seven per cent decrease in rents from last year and Toronto had rents decline five per cent as a wave of condo completions came on the market.

    Halifax, on the other hand, had an 18.2 per cent increase and prairie cities like Saskatoon, Edmonton and Regina also saw double-digit gains.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News