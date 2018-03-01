Reitmans to close all of its Hyba activewear stores over the next year
A Reitmans store located in Montreal (CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 11:17AM EST
MONTREAL -- Women's fashion retailer Reitmans Ltd. says it is closing all of its Hyba stores.
The Montreal-based company says the 17 locations will shut down by next February as it moves the brand into its existing 270 Reitmans stores and online.
Hyba sells workout clothes for women including gym clothes, yoga wear and running gear.
The stores were converted from Smart Set locations when the chain closed its 107 locations in 2015 and rebranded dozens to other store names.
They account for less than two per cent of Reitmans annual sales.
Reitmans says it will take a non-cash charge of about $1.5 million related to the closures and a $2-million provision for stores leases in its fourth quarter, which will be reported April 4.
