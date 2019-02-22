

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - An environmental group says it expects the National Energy Board to again approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion when it releases results of its reconsideration of the project today.

Sven Biggs, climate campaigner for Stand.earth, says the federal regulator's track record is to approve pipelines but he says that won't stop opponents from launching legal challenges and street protests.

The NEB's 2016 approval of the project was set aside last summer by the Federal Court of Appeal which found the regulator had not properly considered how southern resident killer whales would be affected by additional tanker traffic.

The court also found there was insufficient consultation by the federal government with Indigenous communities.

In response, Ottawa ordered the NEB to reopen its review process to fill in the gap on marine life and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi ordered a new round of consultations with affected Indigenous groups.

The NEB report's delivery will start the clock on a 90-day deadline for cabinet to decide whether the project should proceed, but officials in Sohi's office have said a final decision won't be made until consultations are complete.