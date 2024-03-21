Reddit, the self-anointed 'front page of the internet,' soars in Wall Street debut

Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Reddit soared in its Wall Street debut as investors pushed the value of the company close to US$9 billion seconds after it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Reddit, which priced its IPO at US$34 a share, debuted Thursday afternoon at US$47 a share. The going price has climbed even higher since, with shares for the self-anointed “front page of the internet” soaring more than 55 per cent as of around 1:20 p.m. ET.
The IPO will test the quirky company's ability to overcome a nearly 20-year history colored by uninterrupted losses, management turmoil and occasional user backlashes to build a sustainable business.
"The supply is pretty limited and there's strong demand, so my sense is that this is going to be a hot IPO," Reena Aggarwal, director of Georgetown University’s Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy, said ahead of Reddit's trading Thursday. “The good news for Reddit is it’s a hot market.”
Still, she also anticipates Reddit's IPO to be volatile -- and, if there is an initial "pop," it's possible that some might sell their shares to reap their gains soon after, potentially causing prices to drift.
The interest surrounding Reddit stems largely from a large audience that religiously visits the service to discuss a potpourri of subjects that range from silly memes to existential worries, as well as get recommendations from like-minded people.
About 76 million users checked into one of Reddit's roughly 100,000 communities in December, according to the regulatory disclosures required before the San Francisco company goes public. Reddit set aside up to 1.76 million of 15.3 million shares being offered in the IPO for users of its service.
Per the usual IPO custom, the remaining shares are expected to be bought primarily by mutual funds and other institutional investors betting Reddit is ready for prime time in finance.
Reddit's moneymaking potential also has attracted some prominent supporters, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who accumulated a stake as an early investor that has made him one of the company's biggest shareholders. Altman owns 12.2 million shares of Reddit stock, according to the company's IPO disclosures.
Other early investors in Reddit have included PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto and rapper Snoop Dogg. None of them are listed among Reddit's largest shareholders heading into the IPO.
By the tech industry's standards, Reddit remains extraordinarily small for a company that has been around as long as it has.
Reddit has never profited from its broad reach while piling up cumulative losses of US$717 million. That number has swollen from cumulative losses of US$467 million in December 2021 when the company first filed papers to go public before aborting that attempt.
In the recent documents filed for its revived IPO, Reddit attributed the losses to a fairly recent focus on finding new ways to boost revenue.
Not long after it was born, Reddit was sold to magazine publisher Conde Nast for US$10 million in deal that meant the company didn't need to run as a standalone business. Even after Conde Nast parent Advance Magazine Publishers spun off Reddit in 2011, the company said in its IPO filing that it didn't begin to focus on generating revenue until 2018.
Those efforts, mostly centered around selling ads, have helped the social platform increase its annual revenue from US$229 million in 2020 to US$804 million last year. But the San Francisco-based company also posted combined losses of US$436 million from 2020 through 2023.
Reddit Inc. signage is seen on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor. (Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo)
Reddit outlined a strategy in its filing calling for even more ad sales on a service that it believes companies will be a powerful marketing magnet because so many people search for product recommendations there.
The company also is hoping to bring in more money by licensing access to its content in deals similar to the $60 million that Google recently struck to help train its artificial intelligence models. That ambition, though, faced an almost immediate challenge when the U.S. Federal Trade Commission opened an inquiry into the arrangement.
Since Thursday just marks Reddit's first day on the public market, Aggarwal stresses that the first key measure of success will boil down to the company's next earnings call.
"As a public company now they have to report a lot more ... in the next earnings release," she said. "I'm sure the market will watch that carefully."
Reddit also experienced tumultuous bouts of instability in leadership that may scare off prospective investors. Company co-founders Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian -- also the husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams -- both left Reddit in 2009 while Conde Nast was still in control, only to return years later.
Huffman, 40, is now CEO, but how he got the job serves as a reminder of how messy things can get at Reddit. The change in command occurred in 2015 after Ellen Pao resigned as CEO amid a nasty user backlash to the banning of several communities and the firing of Reddit's talent director. Even though Ohanian said he was primarily responsible for the firing and the bans, Pao was hit with most of the vitriol.
Although his founder's letter leading up to this IPO didn't mention it, Huffman touched upon the company's past turmoil in another missive included in a December 2021 filing attempt that was subsequently canceled.
"We lived these challenges publicly and have the scars, learnings, and policy updates to prove it," Huffman wrote in 2021. "Our history influences our future. There will undoubtedly be more challenges to come."
Liedtke contributed this report from San Francisco.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Canada Revenue Agency is blaming 'processing issues' after tax refunds were delayed for holders of a First Home Savings Account.
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris is sporting a look these days courtesy of taking his knee to his face.
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery.
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
Clendon Patrick was driving down the world's longest seasonal winter road located in Ontario's Far North this week when he saw a polar bear mother and her two cubs running down the road.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
A convicted killer who spent 51 months on the lam from a prison in Quebec — and who court documents cite as a suspect in a Montreal fire that killed seven people — has pleaded guilty to escaping custody.
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers bugged Prince Harry's landline phones and accessed the messages on the pager of his late mother Princess Diana, the British royal's legal team told London's High Court on Thursday.
A Texas man was arrested after boarding a Delta Air Lines flight in Salt Lake City on Sunday without a ticket by using a photo he took of another passenger's boarding pass while they were not looking, according to court documents.
A fifth former sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in prison for breaking into a home with a group of law enforcement officers as they tortured two Black men, an act the judge called 'egregious and despicable.'
A Colorado judge on Thursday granted a defense request to delay the criminal case against two Colorado funeral home operators accused of letting nearly 200 corpses decay, in some cases for years, angering some families of the deceased who are eager for the case to be resolved.
Ireland's Simon Harris, a 37-year-old politician best known for helping steer the country's response to COVID-19, entered the contest to become its prime minister on Thursday following Leo Varadkar's shock exit.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
The federal Liberals are looking to introduce new restrictions on nicotine pouches, Health Minister Mark Holland announced Wednesday, saying it is part of an effort to keep addictive products out of the hands of young Canadians.
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
The U.S. Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the giant company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market.
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
Joshua Kutryk will be just the fourth Canadian take part in a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, and first to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Football stars and podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to break a world record belonging to Quebec comedian Mike Ward.
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
The Wall Street debut of Donald Trump’s Truth Social network could give him stock worth billions of dollars on paper. But the former president probably will not be able to cash it out right away, unless some things change.
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
Elon Musk's SpaceX has been accused by a U.S. labor agency of requiring employees who were laid off or fired from the rocket and satellite maker to sign unlawful agreements barring them from disparaging the company and joining class-action lawsuits against it.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
A treasure hunter struggling with faulty equipment has unearthed a gold nugget believed to be the largest ever found in England.
Clendon Patrick was driving down the world's longest seasonal winter road located in Ontario's Far North this week when he saw a polar bear mother and her two cubs running down the road.
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Football stars and podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to break a world record belonging to Quebec comedian Mike Ward.
Toronto's Zach Edey is one to watch as March Madness kicks off this week
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.