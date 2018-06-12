Red Deer loan officer charged with stealing $1 million from ATB Financial
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 11:37AM EDT
RED DEER, Alta. -- Mounties in Alberta have arrested a bank employee for allegedly stealing $1.1 million.
RCMP say the woman was working at an ATB Financial branch in Red Deer when she forged a customer's signature and obtained a loan in the customer's name.
The woman was fired as a loan officer and police began investigating the case last summer.
Officers uncovered numerous other loans using the personal information of clients and people the employee knew.
RCMP say they have contacted everyone involved and assured them that they have not lost any money.
Sarah Miles Brouilette, 38, faces several charges including theft and fraud.
She is to appear in Red Deer provincial court July 17.
