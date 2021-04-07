TORONTO -- The record run by Canada's main stock index continued on a quiet day of trading on both sides of the border.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 24.93 points to a record close of 19,129.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.02 points at 33,446.26. The S&P 500 index was up 6.01 points to a record close of 4,079.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.54 points at 13,688.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.26 cents US compared with 79.62 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up 44 cents at US$59.77 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 6.4 cents at US$2.52 per mmBTU.