Recipe Unlimited to phase out plastic straws at its 19 brands by 2019
Plastic straws are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. on Monday, June 4, 2018. Estimates show up to 10 million tonnes of plastic garbage ends up in the oceans each year, and across the oceans there are multiple islands of trash, including one in the Pacific that rivals the size of the province of Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 12:33PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 4, 2018 1:45PM EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. - Recipe Unlimited Corporation will eliminate plastic straws from its 19 restaurant brands including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Kelsey's and East Side Mario's.
The restaurant giant formerly known as Cara Operations will start phasing out its plastic straws in August.
Recipe Unlimited says it will dump plastic straws because of their impact on the environment and wildlife and the company's commitment to recyclable materials.
It hopes to offer paper straws in all of its restaurants by the end of March 2019.
The compostable and biodegradable straws will automatically be provided with drink orders at the brand's quick serve restaurants, including New York Fries and St-Hubert.
Patrons will have to request paper straws to receive one at its full-service restaurants like the Pickle Barrel and Milestones.
