WATCH: Some homeowners surprised to find their mortgage is hybrid, expert warns

With interest rates rising, a financial investment expert is urging Canadian homeowners to "dig into that mortgage," warning some who assume they are locked into a fixed rate may actually have a hybrid mortgage.

"You might be thinking you're fixed," Kelley Keehn, a personal finance educator, told CTV News Channel on June 1, "but you may actually have a large part of your mortgage that is variable."

A hybrid mortgage combines elements of fixed-rate mortgages and variable-rate mortgages, and Keehn says she's increasingly hearing from homeowners who don't realize they're now susceptible to rising rate hike increases.

Watch the full interview by clicking the video at the top of this article.