Real Estate

    • More Canadians struggling with monthly mortgage payment: Angus Reid survey

    Houses are seen in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Houses are seen in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    TORONTO -

    A new study says the number of Canadians struggling with their monthly mortgage payment is on the rise, along with worries of potentially higher payments when it comes time to renew with their bank.

    Data released Monday by the Angus Reid Institute shows 15 per cent of mortgage holders say they find the financial aspect of their mortgage "very difficult," up from eight per cent in March and 11 per cent in June.

    The survey says that despite expectations the Bank of Canada will hold its key interest rate steady at five per cent when it announces its next decision Wednesday, the current level has 79 per cent of respondents worried or very worried they will face higher payments when it comes time to renew their mortgage.

    Those with variable-rate mortgages were less likely than respondents on fixed-rate mortgages to find their monthly payments easy to handle at the moment, but those with variable-rate loans were also less likely to be "very worried" about what their next mortgage renewal might bring compared to those on fixed-rate mortgages.

    Canada's central bank held its key interest rate steady last month but left the door open to more rate hikes, citing concerns about the persistence of underlying price pressures.

    The September consumer price index report helped ease some concerns about the inflation rate, which fell back to 3.8 per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    OPINION

    OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

    Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Trudeau, Poilievre among dozens of MPs targeted by China-linked 'Spamouflage' campaign

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and dozens of MPs have been targeted by a 'Spamouflage' campaign connected to China, which saw a bot network leave thousands of comments on their social media accounts, making nefarious claims. According to a new statement from Global Affairs Canada, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was also targeted.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Crown drops bail violation charge against convoy organizer Tamara Lich

    The Crown has stayed a criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich that alleged she violated her bail conditions last summer. Crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court this morning that dropping the charge is meant to free up time to deal with the main criminal trial against Lich, which has taken longer than expected.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News