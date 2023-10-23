More Canadians struggling with monthly mortgage payment: Angus Reid survey
A new study says the number of Canadians struggling with their monthly mortgage payment is on the rise, along with worries of potentially higher payments when it comes time to renew with their bank.
Data released Monday by the Angus Reid Institute shows 15 per cent of mortgage holders say they find the financial aspect of their mortgage "very difficult," up from eight per cent in March and 11 per cent in June.
The survey says that despite expectations the Bank of Canada will hold its key interest rate steady at five per cent when it announces its next decision Wednesday, the current level has 79 per cent of respondents worried or very worried they will face higher payments when it comes time to renew their mortgage.
Those with variable-rate mortgages were less likely than respondents on fixed-rate mortgages to find their monthly payments easy to handle at the moment, but those with variable-rate loans were also less likely to be "very worried" about what their next mortgage renewal might bring compared to those on fixed-rate mortgages.
Canada's central bank held its key interest rate steady last month but left the door open to more rate hikes, citing concerns about the persistence of underlying price pressures.
The September consumer price index report helped ease some concerns about the inflation rate, which fell back to 3.8 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.
DEVELOPING Trudeau, Poilievre among dozens of MPs targeted by China-linked 'Spamouflage' campaign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and dozens of MPs have been targeted by a 'Spamouflage' campaign connected to China, which saw a bot network leave thousands of comments on their social media accounts, making nefarious claims. According to a new statement from Global Affairs Canada, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was also targeted.
BREAKING Crown drops bail violation charge against convoy organizer Tamara Lich
The Crown has stayed a criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich that alleged she violated her bail conditions last summer. Crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court this morning that dropping the charge is meant to free up time to deal with the main criminal trial against Lich, which has taken longer than expected.
BREAKING Ford government reverses changes to urban boundaries of multiple Ontario municipalities
The Ontario government is reversing its plan to change urban boundaries after finding the decisions were not made 'in a manner that maintains and reinforces public trust.'
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes strike targets as U.S. seeks more time to free hostages
Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory.
'I have no fixed address': A look at encampments for homeless across Canada
Federal housing advocate Marie-Josee Houle has called the spread of homeless encampments in cities across Canada a human rights crisis. Here's what's happening at encampments across the country.
Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, large portion of Alberta
Calgarians woke up Monday to freezing drizzle as temperatures started to fall ahead of a predicted snowfall that Environment and Climate Change Canada says could see accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres.
Large waves pound the northern Caribbean as Hurricane Tammy spins into open waters
Hurricane Tammy unleashed heavy waves in the northern Caribbean on Monday as it spun over open waters after making landfall in Barbuda.
Spanish police say they have confiscated ancient gold jewelry worth millions taken from Ukraine
Spanish police say they have confiscated 11 pieces of ancient gold jewelry that were taken out of Ukraine illegally in 2016.
