Canadian condo sales falling amid concerns over interest rate hikes
Canada's real estate market is taking another hit as condominium sales are showing signs of slowing across most of the nation's major markets, according to a new report from Re/Max.
The report released on Tuesday showed condo sales falling in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets, as strong sales between May and August of this year were still no match for 2022's year-to-date sales.
Condo sales in Calgary, Alta., grew to 22 per cent in the first eight months of 2023, while in Edmonton, Alta., they grew three per cent year-over-year.
Sales transactions are down 17 per cent in Vancouver, B.C., and Ottawa, Ont., while in Toronto sales are down 12.8 per cent, 10.3 per cent in Fraser, B.C., and 3.6 per cent in Halifax, N.S.
In Vancouver, only 10,100 apartments were sold between January and August 2023, compared to the same period in 2022 when 12,159 apartments were sold. During the same period in Toronto, Canada's largest condo market, apartment sales were down to 18,264 compared to last year's 20,948.
Various factors impacted the range in sales including higher borrowing costs seen in B.C. cities and Ottawa, as well as interprovincial migration to Alberta where buyers were enticed by the lower cost of living.
Despite the Bank of Canada's decision to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent in September, previous months of consistent hikes have left many Canadians on edge for continued increases and overall affordability, Re/Max president Christopher Alexander said in a news release.
"The cost of living is out of control in larger centres and even the most affordable housing now carries a pretty substantial sticker price," Alexander said.
"Earnings have not kept pace with housing costs and inflation continues to stretch household budgets thin. Taxation is also an issue, with the City of Toronto gearing up to introduce an even more punitive Municipal Land Transfer Tax in January of 2024. Is it any wonder why buyers are heading west to Calgary and Edmonton or east to more affordable markets such as Halifax?" he continued.
LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba
Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
McCarthy becomes the first U.S. speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.
CN experiences network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
Canadian National Railway Co. experienced a network-wide system failure on Tuesday that affected Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists
A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.
