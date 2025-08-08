ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

RioCan REIT sees profit rise in second quarter despite Hudson’s Bay strife

By The Canadian Press

Published

RioCan signage is shown at a strip mall in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Oct.24, 2020. RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.