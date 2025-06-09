ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Montreal home sales, prices rise in May despite steady rates and economic uncertainty

By The Canadian Press

Published

Home sales in the Montreal-area rose again in May compared with the same month a year ago, as the city's real estate board says both activity and price growth show no signs of tapering off. A real estate sign shows a home for sale in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.