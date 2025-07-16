ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Annual pace of housing starts in June up 0.4% from May: CMHC

By The Canadian Press

Published

Single family houses billed as estate cottages are seen under construction, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.