RBC working to resolve technical problem with some credit card transactions
The Royal Bank of Canada sign is seen at its former head office in downtown Toronto, Dec. 2, 2011. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 10:16AM EDT
TORONTO -- Royal Bank of Canada says it's experiencing technical issues that are affecting credit card transactions.
Numerous people have complained Friday morning via social media that their RBC Visa purchases were declined.
At least one person was able to use an RBC Mastercard as an alternative payment at the same location.
An RBC representative says the bank is working to resolve its technical problem and apologizes to customers.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- RBC working to resolve technical problem with some credit card transactions
- Air France cancels flights amid strike over pay
- RBC CEO says housing market slowdown a welcome shift in consumer psychology
- 'They're vulnerable right now': Tim Hortons' brand reputation plummets
- Caesars Windsor workers on strike after rejecting agreement