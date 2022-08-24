RBC reports Q3 profit down from year ago on shifting economic outlook

TORONTO -

Royal Bank of Canada reported a drop in third-quarter profit compared with a year ago as it saw a sharp pullback in capital markets activity and took provisions for potential loan defaults due to a deterioration in its economic outlook.

The bank said Wednesday it earned net income of $3.6 billion or $2.51 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31 compared with a profit of $4.3 billion or $2.97 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Chief executive Dave McKay pointed to the uncertain macro environment, including inflation, supply chain constraints, geopolitical tension, tight labour markets and droughts related to climate change as some of the contributing factors for the pullback in profits.

"Our market-sensitive businesses reported a challenging set of results, against the backdrop of one of the toughest environments for financial markets," he said on an analyst call.

"This was underpinned by increased uncertainty, heightened volatility, lower asset valuations and widening credit spreads impacting client sentiment and activity."

Earnings were affected by provisions for credit losses totalling $340 million for the quarter compared with a release of provisions for credit losses of $540 million in the same quarter last year.

McKay said the provisions were prudent given the range of potential outcomes ahead, including the likelihood of a recession across North America, while rising central bank rates push the economy even closer towards the end of a cycle.

Earnings also took a hit from its capital markets division, where net income of $479 million was down $650 million, or 58 per cent, from a year ago as it took a $385 million loan underwriting markdown caused by market conditions, while the provisions and lower debt, equity and loan activity also weighed.

Personal and commercial banking saw earnings dip $90 million, or four per cent, to $2 billion, on provisions, while the division saw a 14 per cent jump in net interest income as it recorded 10 per cent loan growth, including double-digit mortgage loan growth, while credit card spending was 30 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

McKay said that while mortgage growth was strong he doesn't expect it to last as interest rates hit the housing market.

"We expect mortgage growth to slow over the coming quarters given the decline in housing activity and prices, and a return to a more balanced sales-to-listing ratio."

Overall, the bank reported total revenue of $12.1 billion, from $12.8 billion a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, RBC said it earned $2.55 per diluted share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $3.00 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.66 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine said in a note that capital markets fell more than expected, with trading revenue of $480 million below his $790 million estimate, largely because of the loan writedown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022