Ransomware attack hits Canadian engineering company working on military bases, power plants
A Canadian engineering giant whose work includes critical military, power and transportation infrastructure across the country has been hit with a ransomware attack.
The Department of National Defence says Black & McDonald reported the attack last month, but the company has refused to publicly confirm the incident.
The Defence Department and Ontario Power Generation, which also confirmed the attack, say there is no evidence that it compromised sensitive or secret information about their sites and operations.
But cybersecurity expert Terry Cutler says the attack is worrying since any secret data held by Black & McDonald about its work with the military and other clients could have been stolen.
The firm says it has delivered a large range of electrical and mechanical engineering services to federal, provincial and municipal utilities and departments in recent years.
It has provided logistical and building support to Canadian military bases, worked on nuclear power plants and other power stations and held contracts with the Toronto Transit Commission and Halifax airport.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.
