NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks nudged higher again on Tuesday, and the modest gains put the S&P 500 on pace to rise for a fifth straight day.

After flitting between small gains and losses in the first hour of trading, U.S. indexes added a bit more to the records they set a day earlier. Stocks have been vaulting higher in the last week on optimism about an interim U.S.-China trade deal announced on Friday. A Federal Reserve meeting last week also spurred buying after investors saw signals from Chairman Jerome Powell that interest rates will stay low for a while.

Gains for Amazon, Target and other companies that depend on spending by consumers helped to push the S&P 500 modestly higher but drops for UnitedHealth, CVS Health and other health care stocks kept the market in check.

Treasury yields gave back some of their gains from a day earlier, while the price of crude oil continued its recent march higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern time. If it stays up for the day, it would be the fifth straight gain for the index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36 points, or 0.1%, to 28,271, and the Nasdaq composite was virtually flat. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks was up 0.1%.

BUBBLING UP: Energy stocks in the S&P 500 rose 0.7% for the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index.

Crude oil has been touching its highest price in three months, and Noble Energy rose 3.3 % for one of the biggest gains among stocks in the S&P 500. Apache climbed 1.6 %, and Halliburton rose 1.4 %.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 49 cents to $60.70 per barrel. The last time it was over $61 was in September. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 43 cents to $65.76 per barrel.

GROUNDED: Boeing fell 0.9 % after it said it would suspend production of its grounded 737 Max airplane next month.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury crept back down to 1. 87 % from 1.89% late Monday. The two-year yield slipped to 1.62% from 1.65%, and the 30-year yield fell to 2. 30 % from 2.31%.

ECONOMIC SIGNALS: Industrial production and manufacturing were stronger last month than economists expected, but they still are weaker than a year ago. Industrial production rebounded to 1.1% growth in November from October, better than the 0.8% that the market was expecting. But it remains 0.8% below year-ago levels.

Housing data were also stronger than expected. Homebuilders broke ground on 3.2% more homes in November than October, well above the 1.2% growth that economists had projected. Housing has been on the upswing for months following three interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve earlier in the year.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: European markets were weaker. The French CAC 40 fell 0.3%, and the German DAX lost 0.7%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0. 1 %.

Worries about a potentially messy exit by the United Kingdom from the European Union sent the value of the British pound skidding.

Asian stocks were stronger. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.5%, South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.3%, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.2%.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed