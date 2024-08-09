Rail strike possible in two weeks after labour board rules the work non-essential

BREAKING Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
The country's labour tribunal says rail employees do not carry out essential work, opening the gate to a full-fledged strike in less than two weeks that has the potential to snarl the supply chain nationwide.
In a pair of rulings Friday, the Canada Industrial Relations Board said a work stoppage would pose no "serious danger" to public health or safety, despite concerns around food security, fuel supply and water treatment.
Consequently, in the event of a work stoppage, employees of the two main railways would not be compelled to continue hauling goods, including key commodities such as chlorine for water and propane for care centres.
The 13-day cooling-off period ordered by the tribunal means that if new contracts cannot be reached, a countrywide strike could occur as early as Aug. 22.
Shippers and producers say the potential job action by workers at Canadian National Railway Co. or Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. -- or both simultaneously -- would halt freight traffic, clog ports and disrupt industries.
In May, then-labour minister Seamus O'Regan asked the industrial relations board to review whether a work stoppage would jeopardize Canadians' health and safety after the union voted overwhelming to approve a strike mandate. Friday's ruling effectively "places the parties back in the position they were in" before the ministerial referral, the board wrote.
"There is no doubt that a work stoppage at CN would result in inconvenience, economic hardship and, possibly, as some groups and organizations have suggested, harm to Canada's global reputation as a reliable trading partner," the tribunal said in a unanimous decision.
However, the question of what constitutes an essential service under the Canada Labour Code is "very narrow," it continued.
"The board is satisfied that, at this time, a strike or lockout at CN would not pose an immediate and serious danger to the safety or health of the public."
The tribunal said the same thing in a separate ruling concerning Canadian Pacific.
The sticking points at the bargaining table are crew scheduling, fatigue management and safety, said Teamsters spokesman Christopher Monette. The union has rejected binding arbitration with both companies.
Each side says the other has made excessive demands that led to a weeks-long bargaining impasse.
Canadian railways haul some $380 billion worth of goods and more than half of the country's total exports each year, according to the Railway Association of Canada.
Anxiety over a strike by some 9,300 employees has already cost the two railways some business after some customers started to reroute cargo following the strike mandate authorization by union members on May 1.
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, who replaced O'Regan after the latter resigned from cabinet three weeks ago, met Monday morning with leaders from the two railroad operators and the union.
In an Aug. 2 phone interview, MacKinnon said the parties have failed to treat the issue with "sufficient urgency," noting talks broke down over the previous few weeks -- though they resumed on Wednesday.
The minister said the two sides need to hash out a deal themselves rather than rely on government intervention, such as back-to-work legislation.
"The approach that we have found that works is where parties reach agreement at the bargaining table. Those provide the most enduring benefits to employers, to employees and the most satisfactory outcomes. And that is our plan in this case," MacKinnon said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.
A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 120 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.
A four-part docuseries on The Tragically Hip and film shorts from Oscar-winner Torill Kove and actor Connor Jessup are among the homegrown additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.
Katie Vincent made a compelling case for another generation of Canadian canoeists to follow in her footsteps.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead the government's response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible 'megaquake' off the country’s southern coast.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King's criminal trial ended late last month, but he is in court again today after the Crown accused him of breaching his bail conditions.
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
Canada’s highest court won't hear a conviction appeal from a former Ontario truck driver in the death of a woman at an Edmonton hotel.
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach's alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire's alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her new running mate will hold a rally in Arizona on Friday as part of their tour of electoral battlegrounds, visiting a state where Harris passed over a prominent Democrat in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
An Israeli airstrike on a car deep inside Lebanon killed a senior figure from Palestinian armed group Hamas on Friday evening, a Hamas source and two other security sources told Reuters.
In the chaotic aftermath of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally last month, a local police officer told a fellow officer he had warned the Secret Service days earlier that the building where the 20-year-old gunman opened fire needed to be secured.
Harvard University has decided against removing from campus buildings the name of a family whose company makes the powerful painkiller OxyContin, despite protests from parents whose children fatally overdosed.
The UN human rights office is expressing concerns about reports that Iran has executed 29 people over two days this week, with the rights chief decrying 'an alarmingly high number' of executions in such a short period of time.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
The federal minister for women won't comment after a House of Commons committee that was supposed to discuss violence against women last week instead dissolved into political chaos.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a coconut product due to possible salmonella contamination.
Danes in central Copenhagen on Thursday marked the return to supermarket shelves of fiery South Korean ramen noodles that had been banned for being too spicy, a decision that has since been partly reversed.
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
Turkiye has blocked access to the popular video game platform Roblox over concerns about content that could lead to child abuse, the country's justice minister said.
A project years in the making in a galaxy far, far away marked a major milestone Thursday night.
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady at the tail end of a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent in early trading Friday, coming off its best day since 2022.
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
Airbnb is celebrating Polly Pocket's 35th anniversary by renting out a life-size replica of a 1994 Slumber Party Fun Compact for sleepovers in Littleton, Massachusetts.
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
Turkiye’s understated Olympian Yusuf Dikeç went viral for his nonchalant stance while competing in the air pistol mixed team competition event last week.
As Algerian boxer Imane Khelif prepared to fight for an Olympic gold medal on Friday, IOC president Thomas Bach again defended her right to compete in the women’s competition at the Paris Games.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
More than a year after Hyundai and Kia released new anti-theft software updates, thefts of vehicles with the new software are falling — even as thefts overall remain astoundingly high, according to a new analysis of insurance claim data.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
A British Columbia RCMP officer was "significantly negligent" when he responded to a homicide at an Okanagan motel, but there is no proof his negligence contributed to the victim's death, the province's police oversight agency has ruled.
Police are investigating an assault in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.
Julie Barr will never forget that day she was working in her backyard and found her first four-leaf clover.
Police are searching a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for a vulnerable woman who failed to return home from a walk on Thursday night.
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
People who are homeless in Toronto are dying younger than the general population, and the disparity is getting especially worse among younger generations, a new study has found.
Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.
A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.
A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan says she's no longer running for the Conservative nomination in the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean in the next election.
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
Montreal is feeling the remnants of tropical storm Debby. Heavy rains are forecasted to continue into Friday evening, forcing some festivals, shows, and activities to be cancelled or postponed
Universities in Quebec are scrapping renovation and construction projects for the foreseeable future after the Quebec government announced new funding arrangements that would cut infrastructure budgets.
While Jasperites wait to return to their town after the July 24 wildfire, some four-legged residents are standing guard over the community.
A west Edmonton road is 'completely shut down' after a serious crash, Edmonton police said Friday morning.
A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in south Edmonton on Wednesday.
While not in the bullseye of the heaviest rain, a soggy Friday has developed across the Maritimes.
Hundreds of people are expected to pack a theatre in Liverpool, N.S., this afternoon to watch local athlete Sarah Mitton on the big screen as she vies for gold in the Olympic shot put finals in Paris.
Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at a popular Halifax-area beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
Ground was officially broken on the CentrePort South project Friday and construction is set to get underway in 2025.
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
A new poll from Insightrix research found that if a provincial election were held in July, respondents would have opted to elect an NDP government — by a hair.
RCMP say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 1 near Secretan, Sask. Thursday morning.
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
A high-risk offender with a history of violence, including two sexual assaults against strangers, has been released from custody in Toronto.
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild flu-like symptoms.
Over the past 30 days, the Community Response Unit and uniform patrol have arrested 32 people and laid a combined 63 charges as part of the enforcement project that focused on outstanding warrants.
A spooked horse jumped in front of a truck in Kincardine Thursday.
Three more Meaford residents have been charged in connection to a crime spree.
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
OPP in Leamington are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
Here’s what’s going on in Windsor-Essex this weekend, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.
Essex County OPP have laid charges after a driver was clocked going 174 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
In almost every corner of the township of View Royal, B.C., you'll see buildings under construction. In July, the province added View Royal to its housing target list, suggesting that the small municipality needs to build 585 units of housing over the next five years.
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.
Sault city council will debate a motion next week that would call on the province to increase the speed limit on Highway 17 from Sault Ste Marie to Thessalon.
An 18-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was threatened by what later turned out to be a BB gun.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
