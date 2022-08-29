'Quiet quitting' an opportunity for employers to help reshape the workplace
Conversations about so-called quiet quitting are everywhere these days, and one expert says it's a "profound opportunity" for Canadian companies to both get it right with employees and improve the work landscape for the future.
Melissa Nightingale, co-founder of management training firm Raw Signal Group, says smart organizations will take this moment to try to understand current workforce dynamics and to meet people where they are.
Though definitions vary, quiet quitting essentially refers to clocking in when you're expected to, doing your assigned tasks, leaving on time and not taking on extra work outside your regular hours.
It's not about slacking off on the job, but rather setting boundaries and preventing burnout, and not taking on additional work for which the employee isn't being paid.
In a tight job market, attraction and retention of talent take on increased importance since workers has more options. Job vacancies are at a high, having climbed 3.2 per cent in June from a month earlier as employers were looking to fill more than one million positions for a third consecutive month.
Nightingale says employers need to be upfront about expectations from the start while making sure their employees are engaged, feel motivated about their work and have balance.
"You don't want to be in a situation where you walk in every day and your boss has something else in mind but doesn't tell you what it is. It's not a good vibe," she says. "You're asking people to read your mind."
Ensuring employees have a clear sense of what success looks like in their roles is also important, she explains.
Most employees understand that the nature of the working world means sometimes unexpected tasks come up, or an important deadline means a project that was supposed to be completed earlier in the day ends up going into the night.
The problem is when those exceptions become an everyday thing that the employer didn't clearly outline during the hiring process, or when an issue such as being perpetually understaffed was never brought up early on.
"You then have a job that is structured for burnout," Nightingale says.
Instances of burnout are on the rise across sectors, especially in health care and education, and it is driving workers out of these jobs.
Another part of the equation pushing workers toward quiet quitting is the wage component. While wages have been rising, they haven't been keeping up with the pace of inflation.
The average hourly wages of employees was up 5.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis in July, matching the pace of wage growth recorded in June, but that was still short of the inflation rate.
An additional variable in the current job market is the wave of layoffs in certain sectors like tech, cannabis and even the auto industry.
Andrea Bartlett, director of people operations at HR software solutions company Humi says this will add pressure to those employees remaining, potentially pushing some to burn out.
"I really wonder if those organizations have put time and focus into what kind recognition and rewards they're allocating to the people who are left, who have the same workload and now significantly less resources," she says.
She adds that 'quiet quitting' puts the onus on the employee rather than the employer to get the ball rolling on ways to improve the work environment.
"If employers are paying attention to their employees, the hope is that this changes the conversation for the better," she says.
Career coach Emily Rezkalla says her clients often ask her how to get a sense of workplace culture and clarity on the role they are interviewing for during the interview process.
"I always encourage prospective employees to ask employers about specific, tangible examples that they can speak to regarding projects they anticipate they would work on and their role, and examples of how the employer cultivates a positive workplace culture," she says. "Providing examples in an interview should go both ways, not just for the potential employee."
Raw Signal's Nightingale says the last two years have been "such a push-pull" in terms of who has the power to reframe what work is, adding that many employees don't want to return to pre-pandemic norms.
"The pulse of what they're trying to say isn't that they don't want to work, it's, 'We don't want to work in the same way we've always worked, and we're looking for something a little bit different,"' she says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.