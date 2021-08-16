TORONTO -- North American stock markets remained nearly flat Monday as investors stayed the course in spite of the weekend's turbulence in Afghanistan and the kick-off of a Canadian federal election campaign.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.65 points at 20,483.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 110.02 points at 35.625.40. The S&P 500 index was up 11.71 points at 4,479.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down 29.13 points at 14,793.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.56 cents US compared with 79.91 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.15 at US$67.29 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 8 cents at US$3.95 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.60 at US$1,789.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down six cents at US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2021.