Business

    • Questrade lays off undisclosed number of employees

    The Questrade logo is seen on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini) The Questrade logo is seen on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Questrade Financial Group Inc. says it has laid off an undisclosed number of employees to better fit its business strategy.

    The online brokerage firm says the cuts are not reflective of the state of the underlying business, which it says is healthy.

    Questrade bills itself as Canada's low-cost leader in online investing with more than $60 billion in assets under administration, up from around $9 billion five years ago.

    The company, founded by CEO Edward Kholodenko in 1999, said in a release last year that it had more than 2,000 employees globally.

    Questrade has faced increasing competition as some banks have started lowering their investing fees including through no-commission trading and low-cost robo-advisors.

    The company's online competitor Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. has also seen significant growth in recent years, growing its assets under administration from around $6 billion in 2019 to more than $50 billion this year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News