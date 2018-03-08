Quebec's maple syrup producers losing ground as U.S. imports rise: report
Nicole Varin stocks the shelves at her sugar shack boutique in Oka, Quebec, on Feb. 10, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 10:57AM EST
MONTREAL - The Montreal Economic Institute is calling on Quebec's maple syrup federation to loosen its rules as the province's share of the market declines.
A report by the institute says syrup imports from the United States are increasing, while Quebec struggles with unsold inventory.
Report author Alexandre Moreau blames the province's maple syrup federation, which sets quotas and controls production and marketing in the province.
He says in a statement that while Quebec producers are bound by restrictive rules, those outside the province are taking advantage to increase their market share.
According to the report, Quebec's share of global maple syrup fell from 82 per cent in 2003 to 72 per cent in 2017.
Moreau is calling on the federation to allow Quebec producers to sell their syrup without having to submit to its rules.
