Quebec pot stores to limit operating hours due to supply shortages
Customers line up at a cannabis store in Montreal on the second day of the legal recreational sales in Monteral, Que., on Thursday, October 18, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 3:37PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec Cannabis Corp. says it will close its 12 stores between Monday and Wednesday until product shortages have stabilized.
The provincial cannabis retailer says its new operating schedule will start Monday and continue indefinitely until supply issues are resolved.
It adds that limiting its hours to Thursday and Sunday will not eliminate the possibility of shortages in stores as challenges remain for licensed cannabis producers' production.
The announcement comes just over one week since Canada legalized cannabis for recreational use on Oct. 17.
Government-run and privately operated cannabis retailers across the country have reported shortages and delivery delays amid high demand and lack of supply.
The Quebec retailer said on the first day of legalization it recorded more than 12,500 transactions in stores and 30,000 online orders.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he is not pleased with the province's cannabis supply situation.
"It's never wished for by a business," he told reporters in French.
"It's not my government that planned these store-openings or the supply. We will take stock of the plan... We will analyse the file to see what will happen."
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Report: FBI conducting criminal investigation into Tesla
- Doug Ford's promised 'open for business' signs going up within weeks
- Airbus delivers A220 jet to Delta, hoping to bring venture back to black
- Quebec pot stores to limit operating hours due to supply shortages
- Shaw to CRTC: best way to reduce telecom complaints is focus on door-to-door sales