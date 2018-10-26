

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec Cannabis Corp. says it will close its 12 stores between Monday and Wednesday until product shortages have stabilized.

The provincial cannabis retailer says its new operating schedule will start Monday and continue indefinitely until supply issues are resolved.

It adds that limiting its hours to Thursday and Sunday will not eliminate the possibility of shortages in stores as challenges remain for licensed cannabis producers' production.

The announcement comes just over one week since Canada legalized cannabis for recreational use on Oct. 17.

Government-run and privately operated cannabis retailers across the country have reported shortages and delivery delays amid high demand and lack of supply.

The Quebec retailer said on the first day of legalization it recorded more than 12,500 transactions in stores and 30,000 online orders.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he is not pleased with the province's cannabis supply situation.

"It's never wished for by a business," he told reporters in French.

"It's not my government that planned these store-openings or the supply. We will take stock of the plan... We will analyse the file to see what will happen."