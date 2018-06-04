

The Canadian Press





LONGUEUIL, Que. -- The Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers says it plans to tap into its strategic reserves after a cold spring led to a drop in production.

The federation of 13,700 producers says it harvested 53.5 million kilograms of maple syrup in the last season, down from the 69 million kilograms harvested in a record haul in 2017.

It says the drop in production, which averaged out to what's considered a low output of 1.14 kilograms per tap, came as a result of a late spring, very cold weather, and abundant snow.

The federation says it will use its strategic maple syrup reserve to avoid wild price swings or supply shortages, but did not specify how much extra syrup it plans to release.

Between 2003 and 2007 the federation fully depleted reserves of about 27.2 million kilograms after a series of relatively poor harvests.

Quebec produces about 72 per cent of the world's maple syrup, with the rest of Canada producing eight per cent and the United States producing 20 per cent.