

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Employees with the Quebec Liquor Corp. have voted in favour of giving its union a mandate for six strike days.

Some 91 per cent of employees who voted were in favour of the strike mandate in results made public earlier today.

Employees have been working since March 2017 under an expired collective agreement.

Negotiations have proven difficult over the issue of weekend work hours and conditions of part-time employees.

The union says about 70 per cent of employees work part-time and they want to reduce the precarity of their jobs.

A spokeswoman says the strike days will be used at the opportune time as marathon 16-month negotiations continue for at least three days this week.

The union, which represents store and office employees at the Crown corporation, says the participation rate for the vote was 54.6 per cent.

The province has a state-enforced monopoly on hard liquor sales across the province and employs 5,500 people and operates roughly 400 stores.