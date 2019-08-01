The Quebec government has issued several changes to credit card payments in an effort to help those in the province manage their debt more effectively.

Beginning Thursday, Quebecers will be required to make a minimum monthly payment of two per cent of their credit card balance owing. The minimum monthly payment will increase again by .5 per cent in two years and again each year for six years.

Additionally, banks have the option of increasing the minimum monthly payments to five per cent of the balance owing right away.

Scott Hannah, CEO of the Credit Counselling Society, called the new laws a “good initiative” by the Quebec government.

“It’s going to help the consumers who are carrying large amounts of high-interest debt to pay down their debt at a faster rate than what they’re doing right today,” he told CTV News Channel on Thursday.

According to Statistics Canada, 0.031 per cent of people in Quebec filed for bankruptcy in 2018, higher than any other province west of Atlantic Canada.

“I think the Quebec government recognized that consumers weren’t taking steps on their own and therefore they had to take steps to bring in the amount of debt that consumers have outstanding,” Hannah said.

For those unable to make the 2 per cent monthly payments, Hannah suggests they should explore other avenues for solving their debt problems, such as credit counselling, credit consolidation, or even bankruptcy.

Even still, Hannah said it could take decades for someone to pay off a credit card using only the two per cent monthly payment, given many credit cards contain an annual interest rate of around 20 per cent.

There are no federal regulations concerning minimum payments on credit cards, but provinces are free to introduce their own laws. Quebec is the first province to do so.

“All levels of government for the past few years have been warning Canadians that we need to ween ourselves off the use of credit and really to curb the amount of debt that we have outstanding,” Hannah said.

“Unfortunately, not enough of us have taken that advice and taken drastic steps to cut their debt, so consequently consumers are carrying record-high debt levels.”

According to Statistics Canada, Canadians face a total credit market debt of more than $2.3 trillion. The total market debt includes mortgages, credit cards and other forms of personal debt.

Hannah said he expects other provinces to follow Quebec’s lead in the near future.

“All the provinces tend to follow each other very closely and tend to have continuity in terms of their consumer protection legislation,” he said.