Quebec crane operators continue strike despite order to return to work
Cranes are at a standstill on the construction site of the new Champlain bridge in Montreal on June 18, 2018. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 11:23AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec's transport minister says the government will claim damages from the crane operators' union for the costs of a strike that has paralyzed work sites across the province.
Andre Fortin says in a statement that he's planning to send a formal notice to the union over what he describes as an illegal strike.
Most of the crane operators remain off the job for a fifth straight day despite a labour board ruling ordering them back to work.
In granting the interim order on Thursday, the tribunal ruled that the urgency to act was justified because the strike was having a significant impact on work sites.
The operators are protesting changes made to training requirements that will allow workers to operate cranes without first obtaining a vocational diploma.
Crane operators say the new training program is less comprehensive and could lead to a rise in workplace accidents.
