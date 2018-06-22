

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec's transport minister says the government will claim damages from the crane operators' union for the costs of a strike that has paralyzed work sites across the province.

Andre Fortin says in a statement that he's planning to send a formal notice to the union over what he describes as an illegal strike.

Most of the crane operators remain off the job for a fifth straight day despite a labour board ruling ordering them back to work.

In granting the interim order on Thursday, the tribunal ruled that the urgency to act was justified because the strike was having a significant impact on work sites.

The operators are protesting changes made to training requirements that will allow workers to operate cranes without first obtaining a vocational diploma.

Crane operators say the new training program is less comprehensive and could lead to a rise in workplace accidents.