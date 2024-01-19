Business

    • Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    FILE - The Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The Quaker Oats Company expanded a December recall of more than 40 products that may be contaminated with salmonella to include two dozen additional types of granola bars, cereals and snack foods on Friday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File) FILE - The Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The Quaker Oats Company expanded a December recall of more than 40 products that may be contaminated with salmonella to include two dozen additional types of granola bars, cereals and snack foods on Friday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)
    Share

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Slater Vecchio LLP, who filed the class action in British Columbia, said it is seeking to "represent persons who have suffered harms and losses from consuming or purchasing Quaker and other products."

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled 38 Quaker products on Jan. 11, including Quaker-brand granola and cereal products. A few days later, the agency recalled more than 30 yogurt and parfait products that contained the previously-recalled granola.

    "Canadians trust manufacturers to produce packaged foods that can safely be consumed without the risk of illness from contamination," Sam Jaworski, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, stated in a media release. "Through a class action, Canadians can access justice to hold suppliers accountable through strength in numbers, even if it would not be economical to pursue a lawsuit at the individual level."

    A full list of the recalled products, as of Jan. 16, is available on the Government of Canada's recall database.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Here is what we know about invasive group A strep

    Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

    Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    • Japan has landed a spacecraft on the moon

      Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.

    • Google unveils a new way to search

      Mobile users accessing Google on some Android phones will soon be able to circle or highlight items that appear on their smartphone screens to populate more information, and ask complicated or nuanced questions about an image or text.

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News