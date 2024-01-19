Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Slater Vecchio LLP, who filed the class action in British Columbia, said it is seeking to "represent persons who have suffered harms and losses from consuming or purchasing Quaker and other products."

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled 38 Quaker products on Jan. 11, including Quaker-brand granola and cereal products. A few days later, the agency recalled more than 30 yogurt and parfait products that contained the previously-recalled granola.

"Canadians trust manufacturers to produce packaged foods that can safely be consumed without the risk of illness from contamination," Sam Jaworski, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, stated in a media release. "Through a class action, Canadians can access justice to hold suppliers accountable through strength in numbers, even if it would not be economical to pursue a lawsuit at the individual level."

A full list of the recalled products, as of Jan. 16, is available on the Government of Canada's recall database.