Business

    • Purolator workers won't handle Canada Post packages if strike occurs, union says

    Share

    Teamsters Canada says if Canada Post workers go on strike or are locked out, its members at Purolator won't handle any packages postmarked or identified as originating from the carrier.

    Spokesman Christopher Monette said in an email that the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has the Teamsters' full support, and that they believe good union jobs are essential pillars of Canadian society.

    Workers at Canada Post could be on strike in the early hours Friday.

    Meanwhile, Canada Post could lock out workers as early as 8 a.m. eastern Friday but has said it doesn't intend to do so.

    Canada Post says its operations will continue if there are rotating strikes, but delays may occur.

    The postal workers' union has said that after almost a year of bargaining, the parties still remain far apart on many issues.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

    Measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb

    The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News