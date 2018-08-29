Protruding metal prompts beer can recall
The recall comes after reports that rims on some of the cans have not been seamed properly, and could have sharp metal sticking out. (BC Liquor Distribution Branch)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 12:05AM EDT
OTTAWA - A B.C.-based brewer is recalling two types of beer because of a problem with the cans.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the cans have defective seams that may have sharp metal sticking out from the rim.
The affected cans of Bowen Island brews are Artisan IPA and West Coast Lager are sold in six-packs in Alberta and British Columbia.
The Artisan IPA cans have codes starting with L18207, L18187, or L18215 while the Bowen Island cans have codes that begin with L18207.
The beer is produced by Northam Beverages Ltd., which initiated the recall, and the CFIA says anyone with the recalled beer should throw is out or return it to the store where purchased.
The federal agency says it has not received any reports of injuries linked to these products.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- TREB threatens legal action for realtors violating sales data rules
- Trump insider David Pecker leaving Postmedia board of directors
- Manitoba dairy farmer flies to Washington to pressure Trudeau government
- Loonie hits nearly three-month high on expectations of new NAFTA deal
- Cascades to close two Ontario corrugated packaging plants