Private investment needed to ramp up climate adaptations in infrastructure: report
A new report by the Canadian Climate Institute says private capital is needed to invest in climate adaptation infrastructure as extreme weather events like fires and floods become more acute by the year.
The report co-authored by insurance firm The Co-operators Group Ltd.and Climate Resilience Consulting says public funding isn't enough to meet the investment needs for adapting Canadian infrastructure to climate change.
The report says the challenge is particularly acute for municipalities, which have limited resources and capacity to address the effects of climate change on Canada's public infrastructure despite owning and operating almost two-thirds of it.
The report authors say costly extreme weather events like Hurricane Fiona, flooding in British Columbia and the Fort McMurray fires highlight the urgent need to adapt.
They say climate adaptation is chronically underfunded in Canada and around the world, and yet without proactive adaptation, the effects of climate change could cost the Canadian economy $78 billion a year by the middle of the century.
Proactive adaptation could cut these costs in half, the report says, but there are challenges to unlocking private finance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?