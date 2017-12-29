

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Crossing the US$60 oil barrier wasn't enough to steer the Toronto stock index out of the red ahead of the holiday weekend, as Canadian cannabis companies experienced a volatile trading day.

The February crude contract climbed 58 cents to US$60.42 per barrel, its highest level since June 24, 2015.

Meanwhile, the commodity-heavy S&P/TSX composite index retreated from its two-day record streak, declining 12.82 points to 16,209.13. On Wednesday and Thursday, the TSX closed at all-time highs of 16,203.13 and 16,221.95, respectively.

Included in the TSX's broad-based decline was the health-care sector after major pot producers such as Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB) had their stocks temporarily halted at mid-day after their shares dropped by nearly 15 per cent within a short time frame.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 118.29 points to 24,719.22. The S&P 500 index was down 13.93 points to 2,673.61 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 46.77 points to 6,903.39.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 79.71 cents US, up 0.27 of a U.S. cent.

Elsewhere in commodities, the February natural gas contract gained four cents to US$2.95 per mmBTU. The February gold contract climbed $12.10 to US$1,309.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent to US$3.30 a pound.

North American stock markets will be closed Monday.