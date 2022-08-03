Price matching, loyalty programs adding to race for lowest cannabis prices

Employee Sophia Lovink arranges cannabis products at the HOBO Cannabis Company during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Employee Sophia Lovink arranges cannabis products at the HOBO Cannabis Company during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?