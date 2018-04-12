Premiers of Quebec and N.L. announce partnership to develop Labrador Trough
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is flanked by Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, left, and Vermont Governor Philip Scott at the closing news conference of a meeting of New England governors and Eastern Canadian premiers in Charlottetown on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 3:23PM EDT
QUEBEC -- The governments of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have announced a partnership to develop a mineral-rich area that straddles their borders.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball and his Quebec counterpart, Philippe Couillard, released details of the agreement in Quebec City today.
The partnership is aimed at developing the mining potential of the Labrador Trough, a 1,200-kilometre geological belt that holds major deposits of iron and other minerals.
Under the agreement, the provinces will collaborate in such areas as geological mapping, transportation infrastructure, telecommunications and labour.
Ball says the provinces want to create high-quality jobs and help the region compete for global mining investment dollars.
The premiers announced the beginning of talks on co-operation last July.
