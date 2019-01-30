Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta to ease oil production cuts
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks at a news conference in Edmonton on Thursday August 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 5:01PM EST
EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province is easing mandatory oil production cuts as the value of oil increases.
Last month, the province ordered production of raw crude oil and bitumen to be reduced by 325,000 barrels per day to deal with low prices.
Notley says Alberta is allowing increased production in February and March by 75,000 barrels per day.
Notley says the December decision has helped draw storage levels of oil down.
The premier says Alberta is not out of the woods yet, but the temporary production cut is working.
