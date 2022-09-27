Pound stabilizes but turmoil continues for U.K. economy
The British pound stabilized in Asian trading on Tuesday after plunging to a record low a day earlier, as the Bank of England and the British government tried to soothe markets nervous about a volatile U.K. economy.
The instability began to have real-world impacts, with several British mortgage lenders withdrawing deals amid concern that interest rates may soon rise sharply.
The pound was trading at around US$1.08 on Tuesday morning. On Monday it plunged to $1.0373, the lowest since the decimalization of the currency in 1971, on concerns that tax cuts announced Friday by Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng would swell government debt and fuel further inflation.
Late Monday the central bank said it was "closely monitoring" the markets and would not hesitate to boost interest rates when it next meets in November to curb inflation that is running at 9.9%.
The U.K. Treasury also sought to reassure markets, saying it would set out a medium-term fiscal plan on Nov. 23, alongside an economic forecast by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.
The statements did little to ease misgivings about the government's economic policies, with the pound staying well below the $1.12 level it held before Kwarteng's announcement on Friday.
Some analysts warned that the statements from the bank and the Treasury were "too little, too late."
"There is no rate increase today and speculators will enjoy the prospect of two months of Bank of England inactivity if the statement is taken at face value," said Alastair George, chief investment strategist at Edison Group.
The government plans to cut 45 billion pounds ($49 billion) in taxes at the same time as it spends more than 60 billion pounds to cap energy prices that are driving a cost-of-living crisis.
Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister on Sept. 6, are betting that lower taxes and reduced bureaucracy eventually will generate enough additional tax revenue to cover government spending. But many economists say it is unlikely the gamble will pay off.
Torsten Bell, who heads the Resolution Foundation, an economic think-tank focused on inequality, said the markets were looking at British government plans "and saying that is not what serious policymaking looks like."
"The world we are heading for is a bumpy few weeks," he told Sky News. Kwarteng "is now going to have quite a tough time because he has now set out plans to balance the books in November. That is going to be very hard."
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how the falling loonie may impact your personal finances
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.
As food prices continue to rise, bananas have remained affordable -- why?
Canadian shoppers are spending more at the grocery store, but bananas, tofu and flour remain affordable despite inflation.
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Canadians charging slightly less to primary credit cards than year ago: study
A new study shows Canadians are charging slightly less to their primary credit cards than they did a year ago as inflation remains high and buy now, pay later services grow more prominent.
Canadians are rethinking their financial goals post-pandemic: poll
A new study has found that the pandemic provided Canadians the opportunity to rethink their financial goals, with many moving, switching careers and planning to travel.
opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada
The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio up in second quarter
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income moved higher in the second quarter as the level of debt grew faster than their earnings.