Pound falls after U.K. bank chief rules out extending help
The pound sank against the dollar early Wednesday after the Bank of England confirmed it won't extend an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.
Bank governor Andrew Bailey said the program will end on Friday as scheduled.
"My message to the (pension) funds involved -- you've got three days left now. You have got to get this done," Bailey said late Tuesday in Washington. "Part of the essence of a financial stability intervention is that it is clearly temporary."
The pound fell by almost 1% to just below US$1.10 after Bailey spoke, before rallying slightly after the Financial Times reported that the bank was, after all, prepared to keep buying bonds beyond the Friday deadline.
The bank quashed that report, saying its "temporary and targeted purchases" of government bonds "will end on October 14."
"The governor confirmed this position yesterday and it has been made absolutely clear in contact with the banks at senior levels," the bank said.
The central bank took emergency action after the British government on Sept. 23 announced plans for 45 billion pounds (US$50 billion) in tax cuts without saying how it would pay for them. The announcement spooked financial markets and sent the pound plunging to a record low of US$1.03 against the dollar.
The Bank of England intervened to prop up the bond market and stop a wider economic crisis that particularly threatened pension funds.
On Tuesday the bank extended its intervention, saying it will now buy inflation-linked securities -- which offer protection from inflation -- as well as conventional government bonds as it seeks to "restore orderly conditions" in the market.
Analysts say pension funds lobbied the central bank to extend the program by two weeks, but Bailey stuck to the timeline in an appearance at the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance in Washington.
The market turmoil has caused pain for many Britons -- especially prospective homebuyers, who have seen mortgage rates soar on the increased prospect of a big rate hike from the central bank when it meets next month.
It has also put intense political pressure on the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took office in early September with a promise to boost growth through tax cuts and deregulation.
Friction has grown between the government and the independent Bank of England. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested Wednesday that market turbulence was primarily the result of the bank's failure to raise interest rates as quickly as its U.S. counterpart, the Federal Reserve.
He said the market response was "much more to do with interest rates than it is to do with a minor part of fiscal policy."
Many economists dispute that view and blame the government's budget announcement for the mayhem. The announcement of 45 billion pounds of tax cuts came on top of a 60 billion-pound plan to cap energy prices to help shield homes and businesses from steep price rises driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In an effort to ease concerns, Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday that he would release the government's detailed fiscal plans on Oct. 31, three weeks earlier than scheduled.
But the government still hasn't detailed how it will pay for its tax cuts, except to say faster economic growth will increase tax revenue.
Investors are concerned that the government's plans will increase public debt and fuel further inflation, which is already running at a near 40-year high of 9.9%. Economists say deep public spending cuts will be needed. The independent Institute for Fiscal Studies says the government may have to reduce spending by as much as 62 billion pounds a year to achieve its targets for controlling public debt.
In more bad financial news, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that Britain's economy contracted by 0.3% in August, down from 0.1% growth in July, with manufacturing and consumer services both recording falls.
"The economy shrank in August with both production and services falling back, and with a small downward revision to July's growth the economy contracted in the last three months as a whole," said the office's chief economist, Grant Fitzner.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | There may be ethical and tax implications if you work two remote jobs at the same time
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
How are you cutting costs amid inflation? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who are taking steps to mitigate rising prices amid a higher inflation rate.
opinion | Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?
If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.
A quarter of Canadians are looking to cash out their investments, survey finds
About a quarter of Canadians are losing confidence in the stock market and are now looking to cash out their investments, a new survey has found.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.