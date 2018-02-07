Pot stocks help boost TSX after volatile day, while U.S. stocks mixed
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district in a May 9, 2014 photo. North American stock markets continued to plunge in early trading.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:04AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index headed higher in early trading, boosted by gains in the health care sector which included the volatile marijuana space.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.24 points at 15,386.17, shortly after trading began for the day.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.31 points at 25,018.08.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 8.02 points at 2,703.16, while the Nasdaq composite index was down 8.66 points at 7,107.22.
The moves came after a day that saw U.S. markets swing wildly, but finish higher while the Toronto market posted a modest gain on Tuesday.
The Dow Jones industrials posted their biggest percentage decline since August 2011 on Monday, driven by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than expected.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Los Angeles Times sold to local billionaire for US$500 million
- Barrick Gold to take US$429-million charge on Pascua-Lama project
- Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan will not ban B.C. wines in pipeline dispute
- B.C.-based coalition launches campaign to bring ride-hailing to the province
- Ontario's pushback against Buy American a 'last-ditch election ploy': Tories