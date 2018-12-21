

CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Edmonton’s Bill Fortier





An Edmonton cannabis store owner is fighting an Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission rule banning the use of his smokescreen security system.

Alternative Greens owner Trevor Miller said, when the system is triggered, it fills the room with thick smoke intended to thwart thieves by impairing their vision.

“If it is deployed, there is a reason it is deployed. And at that time, you can’t steal what you can’t see,” he told CTV Edmonton, describing the $20,000 security system.

But during an inspection earlier this week, commission authorities told him that the ‘Smoke Cloak” alarm system violated a rule in the Retail Cannabis Store Handbook.

According to the commission, all camera systems must provide a clear image of the store’s interior 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So any smokescreen-like system would be in violation.

“I don’t understand the actual logic behind it,” Miller said. “It seems that they would rather watch a crime than prevent it.”

Miller and Clinton Beck, the owner of an antique store which uses and sells the smokescreen systems, are both challenging the rule.

“You're literally blinded. Because you cannot see your hand in front of your face once it is deployed,” Beck said, explaining why he uses it.

Miller said he would even take his fight to court, if necessary.