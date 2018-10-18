Pot grower Aphria Inc. applies to list on New York Stock Exchange
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 10:32AM EDT
LEAMINGTON, Ont. - Licensed producer Aphria Inc. has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Leamington, Ont.-based cannabis company submitted its registration statement to U.S. securities regulators today.
An Aphria spokeswoman says the company will provide details such as its anticipated trading date and ticker symbol when available and after it receives the required approvals.
Aphria is already listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The cannabis grower's U.S.-listing application comes as its Edmonton-based competitor Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced it would begin trading on the NYSE on Oct. 23.
Several other Canadian licensed producers have listed their shares south of the border this year, including Canopy Growth Inc., Cronos Group Inc. and Tilray Inc.
