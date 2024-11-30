Business

    • Postal workers union files unfair labour practice complaint over Canada Post layoffs

    Share

    The union representing Canada Post workers has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees.

    The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the layoffs are an "intimidation tactic" that violates the Canada Labour Code.

    No details have been provided on the extent of the layoffs, which Canada Post has said are temporary.

    Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu says in a statement that the Crown corporation has received the complaint and is reviewing it.

    Liu says Canada Post denies any violation of the labour code.

    The strike by more than 55,000 Canada Post workers over wages and working conditions has hit the two-week mark.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Nova Scotia PC win linked to overall Liberal unpopularity: political scientist

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is celebrating his second consecutive majority mandate after winning the 2024 provincial election with 43 seats, up from 34. According to political science professor Jeff MacLeod, it's not difficult to figure out what has happened to Liberals, not just in Nova Scotia but in other parts of Canada.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News