Porter Airlines founder, Robert Deluce, hands over CEO duties to his son
A Porter Airlines plane can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 11:54PM EDT
TORONTO -- The founder of Porter Airlines is handing over his responsibilities as chief executive to his son to run the small airline that flies from its base at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport.
Michael Deluce becomes president and CEO effective immediately after serving as vice-president and chief commercial officer.
Robert Deluce has become executive chairman and the company's accountable executive for Transport Canada.
Don Carty remains chairman of the board while Paul Moreira remains chief operating officer.
Moving to fill Michael Deluce's role as chief commercial officer is Kevin Jackson, who will maintain his duties as chief marketing officer.
Porter Airlines, which started operations in 2006, flies Bombardier Q400 turboprops to 19 destinations in Canada and the United States, along with seasonal service to three locations.
