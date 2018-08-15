Plans not followed in close call between iceberg and N.L. oil platform: regulator
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The final report of an inquiry into a near miss between an iceberg and a floating oil platform off Newfoundland has found that Husky Energy's management failed to follow and enforce its ice management plan.
The report released Wednesday also said the plan to avoid collisions with ice was not properly incorporated into the platform's emergency response protocols and procedures.
The report closes an investigation into the incident on March 29, 2017, when Husky Energy's SeaRose floating production platform was not disconnected and sailed away from the threatening iceberg.
There were 84 people and upwards of 340,000 barrels of crude oil onboard the platform at the time.
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board also said the also management plan did not clearly define "threatening ice," and there was no clear record that the threat was recognized.
Work was suspended on the SeaRose for nine days this January, but the suspension was withdrawn after Husky addressed "all contributing factors" identified in the first inquiry report.
