Pipeline operator Enbridge reports $1.89B Q1 profit, beats expectations
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 8:44AM EDT
CALGARY - Enbridge Inc. topped expectations as it reported a first-quarter profit of $1.89 billion.
The pipeline company says the profit amounted to 94 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31.
The result was up from $445 million or 26 cents per share a year ago when the company was hit by a number of one-time charges.
On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned $1.64 billion or 81 cents per share in its most recent quarter, up from $1.38 billion or 82 cents per share a year ago when it had fewer shares outstanding.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 72 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The results came as chief executive Al Monaco said the company's systems were running well and near capacity.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- The latest: Trump says China trade talks 'very congenial'
- Pipeline operator Enbridge reports $1.89B Q1 profit, beats expectations
- Thyssenkrupp plans elevator IPO and drops original split
- Canada's labour market surprises with biggest one-month jobs gain since 1976
- Huawei CFO is on the move to her bigger $13M mansion