Pillars of Toronto stock market help it to continue strong 2019 run
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 11:56PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 4:23PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index continued its strong run on the back of the pillars of the market -- energy, materials and financials.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 99.20 points to 15,937.44.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.07 points at 25,891.32. The S&P 500 index was up 4.16 points at 2,779.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 14.36 points at 7,486.77.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.54 cents US compared with an average of 75.38 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was up 47 cents at US$56.37 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 3.7 cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$22.70 at US$1,344.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 7.6 cents at US$2.87 a pound.
