'Pharma Bro' firm reaches US$40M settlement in gouging case

Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli smiles on Capitol Hill in Washington during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine on Feb. 4, 2016. (File/AP /Susan Walsh) Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli smiles on Capitol Hill in Washington during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine on Feb. 4, 2016. (File/AP /Susan Walsh)

MORE Business News