'Pharma Bro' arrives at low-security federal prison
In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:38AM EDT
FORT DIX, N.J. -- The pharmaceutical-industry entrepreneur vilified for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug has been placed in a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.
Martin Shkreli was moved Tuesday from the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York to the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix. According to its handbook , there are no bars, towers, or locks on rooms. Inmates must demonstrate a high degree of responsibility, and "the expectations are that each inmate will comply."
Shkreli, who was dubbed "Pharma Bro" for his loutish behaviour, was sentenced last month to seven years in prison for securities fraud. He was also fined $75,000.
The 35-year-old Shkreli was found guilty in August of lying to investors in two failed hedge funds and cheating them out of millions.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- B.C. heads to court over pipeline jurisdiction as builder says doubt warranted
- 'Pharma Bro' arrives at low-security federal prison
- Trade issues expose the limits of Trump-Abe 'bromance'
- Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives
- WestJet to 'accelerate' inspections after deadly Southwest engine explosion