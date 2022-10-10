Pfizer executive denies CEO negotiated EU COVID-19 vaccine contract via text message
A Pfizer executive with a lead role in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission "categorically" ruled out that the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive agreed the contract via mobile phone text messages.
"As to whether a contract negotiation such as this contract which you referred to, 1.8 billion doses, was negotiated through an SMS, I can categorically tell you that would not be the case," Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, told the European Parliament's special committee on COVID-19 on Monday.
She added that such talks involve far too many people on both sides and take far too long to be conducted via mobile phone texts.
"I know that because I was involved in all the negotiations and discussions from the very start in 2020," Small said.
In an interview with the New York Times in April 2021, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed she had exchanged texts with Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla for a month while the contract was under negotiation, prompting calls to publish the exchange.
The Commission said in June this year that it no longer had the texts, which later drew criticism from the European Union's ombudswoman.
The contract signed last year was the biggest ever sealed for COVID-19 vaccines, with the EU committing to buy 900 million Pfizer-BioNTech shots, with an option to buy another 900 million.
Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey and Susan Fenton
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
How are you cutting costs amid inflation? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who are taking steps to mitigate rising prices amid a higher inflation rate.
opinion | Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?
If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.
A quarter of Canadians are looking to cash out their investments, survey finds
About a quarter of Canadians are losing confidence in the stock market and are now looking to cash out their investments, a new survey has found.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Salary transparency is on the rise. Here's how to navigate the topic
As the cost of living continues to rise and pay gaps persist, there is a growing desire for more open discussions around earnings, something experts argue could help ensure everyone is being compensated fairly.