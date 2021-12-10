Peloton shares driven down after 'Sex and the City' reboot

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the first episode of "And Just Like That ..."

Peloton stock was driven further downward on Friday following the reboot of "Sex and the City," which featured a dramatic scene involving the fitness company's exercise bike.

Shares hit a 52-week low down to US$37.67 during trading Friday. On Thursday, the same day of the debut of "And Just Like That …," the new "Sex and the City" spinoff, shares closed down 11 per cent at US$40.70.

Peloton was seen as a big winner early during the COVID-19 pandemic as many people stayed home instead of going to the gym. But the company's stock value is down 73 per cent this year, dropping its market value down to $13 billion, according to CNBC.

The company made headlines Thursday after one of "Sex and the City"'s most popular recurring characters, Mr. Big, dies after suffering a heart attack following a Peloton class in the first episode “And Just Like That …”

A Peloton spokesperson responded to the unexpected plot twist in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

"Fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton's health and wellness advisory council and a preventative cardiologist, told the L.A. Times. "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6."

She added: "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

With files from CNN Digital