Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Health Canada issued the recall notice on Friday following a similar move in the United States, where more than two million exercise bikes have the faulty seat post.
Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled bikes and to contact Peloton for a free replacement seat post.
The issue affects the seat posts on Peloton bike model PL01. About 108,000 affected bikes were sold in Canada from January 2018 to May 2023.
The recall notice says Peloton has received one reported incident and no reports of injury in Canada as of Thursday.
The issue also has occurred primarily in users taller than 180 centimetres (five-foot-10) and weighing more than 114 kilograms (251 pounds), according to the notice.
In the U.S., Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching during use, with 13 reports of injuries including "a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises," as of Thursday.
The recall notice says after May 16, consumers can contact Peloton toll-free at 833-821-0099 between 6 a.m. and midnight ET, seven days a week, or online at www.onepeloton.ca/replacement/checkout.
Peloton grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic but has struggled financially since.
The New York-based company announced in October that it would eliminate about 500 jobs in what would be its fourth round of layoffs for the year.
Peloton had laid off 12 per cent of its staff at that point, leaving it with nearly 4,000 employees or less than half of what it had during its peak in 2021.
Peloton also said last year it would close its North America distribution network and shift delivery work to third-party providers.
With files from The Associated Press and CNN
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.